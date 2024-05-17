Insider Buying: LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Director Buys $500,998.68 in Stock

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) Director James W. Mccollum acquired 31,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of LENZ opened at $16.53 on Friday. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LENZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

