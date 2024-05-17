Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Evangelista bought 1,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $15,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,946.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

NBBK stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 206,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $15.96.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.