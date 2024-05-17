Insider Buying: Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM – Get Free Report) Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 100,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.

