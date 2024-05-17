Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO Sells 26,581 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $56.26 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

