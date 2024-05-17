Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 29,401 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Nikzad sold 4,923 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,562.99.

CURI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 70,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,831. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.49%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

