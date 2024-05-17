Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells 29,401 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $32,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Michael Nikzad sold 4,923 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,562.99.
CuriosityStream Trading Down 1.8 %
CURI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 70,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,831. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
CuriosityStream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CuriosityStream
About CuriosityStream
CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CuriosityStream
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.