Insider Selling: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.95. 11,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.35 and a 1-year high of $188.28. The firm has a market cap of $434.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHIL

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.