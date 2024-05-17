Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells 282,545 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 28th, Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68.
GigaCloud Technology Price Performance
Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $45.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
