Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) COO Sells 282,545 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) COO Xinyan Hao sold 282,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $10,199,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,370.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xinyan Hao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Xinyan Hao sold 38,064 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,057,037.28.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,895,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

