Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $39,010.03 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $113.97.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

