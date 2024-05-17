Insider Selling: Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Insider Sells 1,106 Shares of Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $391.33 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.15.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after buying an additional 71,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

