Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $110,521.44 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $396.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

