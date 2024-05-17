Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) COO Sells 28,344 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 496,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,925,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 281,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 26.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading

