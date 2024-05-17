Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Paula Cipollone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Cipollone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,046,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 535,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 168,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

