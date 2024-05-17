Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $373,812.75 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 4,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $373,812.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $134,351.84.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

