Insider Selling: Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Insider Sells $663,524.32 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $50.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth $4,091,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Primoris Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRIM

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.