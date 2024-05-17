Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 8,061 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $27,891.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,326,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,603.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,001 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $21,243.54.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,305 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $4,149.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.45 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

