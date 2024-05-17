Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,149,504.10 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $31,149,504.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,210,341 shares in the company, valued at $111,054,024,302.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $30,952,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10.

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.61, for a total transaction of $31,031,908.70.

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $30,836,548.60.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

