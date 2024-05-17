Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Sells 8,874 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $63.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,023,000 after buying an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

