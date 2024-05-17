Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells $161,529.12 in Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,810,199 shares in the company, valued at $140,664,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 512.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 473,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

