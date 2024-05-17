Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.99. 475,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,733. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,460,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

