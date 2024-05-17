Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) COO Sells 9,022 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 9,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $18,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,888.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Dylan Allread sold 10,058 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $22,630.50.

On Friday, April 19th, Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,585.35.

Wag! Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PET shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PET

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.