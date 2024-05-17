Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$332,000.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.00, for a total value of C$332,000.00.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$226.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$234.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$228.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$210.02.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9640862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

