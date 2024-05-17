Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

INSM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

INSM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 868,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,237. Insmed has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $200,353.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3,984.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 48,327 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 962,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

