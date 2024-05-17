Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Insperity were worth $46,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insperity by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth $3,232,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSP opened at $105.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.37.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Insperity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

