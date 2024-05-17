Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NSP stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 66,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after acquiring an additional 780,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,846,000 after acquiring an additional 188,894 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

