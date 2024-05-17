Inspired Entertainment, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSE

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

INSE opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,772,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,409,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.