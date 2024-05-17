Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IART. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 3.9 %

IART stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $273,435,000 after buying an additional 72,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 252,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

