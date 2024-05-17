Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Klaas van der Leest Buys 3,372 Shares

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).

Intercede Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.80.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

