Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Klaas van der Leest Buys 3,372 Shares

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).
Intercede Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19. Intercede Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.80.
Intercede Group Company Profile
