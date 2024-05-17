Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.22. 579,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,237. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

