Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.00.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$18.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$16.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.52. The stock has a market cap of C$950.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.61.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

