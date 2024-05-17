International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.5%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.33 and last traded at $168.14. Approximately 531,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,781,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.97.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,886,000 after acquiring an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 871,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

