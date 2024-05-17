International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 183.30 ($2.30), with a volume of 25031682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.10 ($2.31).

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 215 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

