International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $23,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,012.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

International Paper Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of International Paper

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

View Our Latest Report on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.