Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,959.17 ($62.29).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITRK. Redburn Partners raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.36) target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.54) to GBX 5,400 ($67.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Activity

Intertek Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($63.20) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,204.82). Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRK stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($61.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2,698.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,746 ($47.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,105 ($64.12). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,924.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,467.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,120.22%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

