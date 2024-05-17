Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,702 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 962,531 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,097,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,700,000 after buying an additional 628,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock remained flat at $21.06 during trading on Friday. 322,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,146. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

