Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 492,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 642,909 shares.The stock last traded at $45.29 and had previously closed at $45.34.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,727 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,768,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,011.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after buying an additional 252,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 238,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 213,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

