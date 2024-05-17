Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

ISTR opened at $16.16 on Monday. Investar has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

