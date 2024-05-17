Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in April

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IVTJF opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

