Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $163.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.80. Investors Title has a 12-month low of $127.71 and a 12-month high of $171.60. The firm has a market cap of $308.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITIC. TheStreet raised Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

