Invivyd’s (IVVD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Invivyd’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVVD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Shares of IVVD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 274,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,220. Invivyd has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVVD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter worth $905,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invivyd by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invivyd in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invivyd by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Get Free Report

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

