IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Major Shareholder Sells $803,746.98 in Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,429,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,927.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.55. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,894 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth about $3,029,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

