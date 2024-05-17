ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
ioneer Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IONR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. 9,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,704. ioneer has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.
About ioneer
