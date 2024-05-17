iPower (NYSE:IPW) PT Raised to $1.25 at Roth Mkm

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iPower in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get iPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPW

iPower Trading Up 31.2 %

Shares of iPower stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.70. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.