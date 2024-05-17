iPower (NYSE:IPW) PT Raised to $1.25 at Roth Mkm

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on iPower in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
