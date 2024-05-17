iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,266 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 512.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,390.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.07. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.87.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

