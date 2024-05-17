iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.71 and a 200 day moving average of $490.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

