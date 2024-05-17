iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.01

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 32630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

