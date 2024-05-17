iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. P E Global LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 779,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

