iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kickstand Ventures LLC.

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.00. 6,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

