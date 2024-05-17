iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.60

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 47540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

