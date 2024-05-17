iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.65% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFGL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1114 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.