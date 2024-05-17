iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $119.18. 743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,755. The company has a market cap of $875.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $111.73.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

